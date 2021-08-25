AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $9,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,373,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 225,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.26 million, a P/E ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.