Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.32 Billion

Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post $35.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.86 billion. Anthem posted sales of $30.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $136.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $138.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.24 billion to $152.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $373.18. The company had a trading volume of 737,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,276. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

