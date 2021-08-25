Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.97 Per Share

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.97 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.28. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Apax Global Alpha stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.84) on Wednesday. Apax Global Alpha has a 52-week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 227.50 ($2.97). The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.95.
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile
