Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.97 Per Share

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.97 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.28. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Apax Global Alpha stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.84) on Wednesday. Apax Global Alpha has a 52-week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 227.50 ($2.97). The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.95.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

