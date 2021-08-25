AppCoins (APPC) Trading 19.5% Higher This Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $23.71 million and $492,237.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,805,602 coins and its circulating supply is 244,805,601 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

