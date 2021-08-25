Applied Materials, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a report released on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $6.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.55. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials stock opened at $131.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.