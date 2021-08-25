Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 46.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,767 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 388,502 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $64,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $133.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,224. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.72. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

