ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 10,448 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NX opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $799.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.67. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.27.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

