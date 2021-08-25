ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 762 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.