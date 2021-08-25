ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 1,903 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $32,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,199,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,784,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,241 shares of company stock valued at $454,470 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

