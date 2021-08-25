ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.6% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.7% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $929.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $933.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $886.23. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

