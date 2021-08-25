ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

