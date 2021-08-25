ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,856 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.