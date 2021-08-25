Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Shares Down 0.2%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 5,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 91,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $11,558,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,549,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,549,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,549,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,068,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

