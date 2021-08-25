Arionum (ARO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $158.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 98.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 113.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $153,944.98 and approximately $158.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.39 or 0.06562864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.50 or 0.01329156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00363835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00130383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00641134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00335846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00324404 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.