Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 220 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $158,496.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $151,533.63.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total value of $141,208.71.

NYSE ANET opened at $376.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.