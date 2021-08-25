Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $263.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

