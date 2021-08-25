Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,964 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 193.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 282.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $173.43 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.07.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

