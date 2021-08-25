Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 61.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

