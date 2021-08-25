Arizona State Retirement System Sells 742 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $77,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 386,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 357.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,032,000 after purchasing an additional 301,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $186.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.