Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 821,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,557. The firm has a market cap of $506.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 651,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,957 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.