Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $46.95 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,238 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $46,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,406,000 after buying an additional 95,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $4.99 on Wednesday, reaching $270.62. 193,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,334 shares of company stock worth $78,156,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

