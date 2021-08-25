Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $91.91 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,214 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $91,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,281,000 after acquiring an additional 119,751 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.5% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 321,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. 593,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.54. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

