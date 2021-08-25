Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464,850 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 51,183 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $111,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,776,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after buying an additional 231,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.89. The stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,710. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.