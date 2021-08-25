Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202,973 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $75,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.38. The company had a trading volume of 102,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,949. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.80 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

