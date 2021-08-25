Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 2,011,610 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 1,282.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011,610 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $48,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $60,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOOF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday. started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

