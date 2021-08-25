Aryacoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.68 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $32,539.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

