Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.53% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $37,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,363 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 255,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.79. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

