ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 1-Year High at $806.34

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $806.34 and last traded at $806.29, with a volume of 15510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $788.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.14. The firm has a market cap of $338.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

