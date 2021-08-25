Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $19.08 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

