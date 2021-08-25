Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

MPC stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

