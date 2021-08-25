Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 904 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $19,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $219.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $113.06 and a 1 year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

