Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 972 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $20,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.35.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on XPO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

