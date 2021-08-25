Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in The Allstate by 8.4% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.