Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.08 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

