Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ASUR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

