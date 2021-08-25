Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.
Atico Mining Company Profile
