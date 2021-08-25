Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

