Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.