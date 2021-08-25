Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $341.15. 11,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

