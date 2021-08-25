Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.91-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.345-4.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.85.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.27. 1,395,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,224. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.72. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

