Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.06

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.44 million and a P/E ratio of -14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

