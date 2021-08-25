Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Avantor worth $39,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Avantor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Avantor by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 537,439 shares of company stock worth $18,740,500. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.