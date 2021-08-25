Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 11,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,286. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.83 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

