Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.