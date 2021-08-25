Avestar Capital LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,887,000 after buying an additional 356,339 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 150,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of CVX opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

