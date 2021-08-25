Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.