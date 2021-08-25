Avestar Capital LLC Sells 163 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

