Avestar Capital LLC Sells 427 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock worth $4,209,160 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $76.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

