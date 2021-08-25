Avestar Capital LLC Sells 5,036 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $154.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.