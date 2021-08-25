Avestar Capital LLC Takes $911,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $373.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $378.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.62.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

