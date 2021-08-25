Avestar Capital LLC Takes $911,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $373.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $378.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.83.
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.62.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
