Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $437.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 277,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 285,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 175,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

